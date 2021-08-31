Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,194 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

NYSE LAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 100,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,439. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.