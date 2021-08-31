Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

