Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FSUGY traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. 125,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.03. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

