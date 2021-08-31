Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FWRD opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

