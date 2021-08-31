Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

PPBI opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.