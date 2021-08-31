Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

