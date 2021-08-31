Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.