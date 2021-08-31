Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 86,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 139,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.89 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

