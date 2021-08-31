Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

MOH stock opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

