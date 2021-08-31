Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

