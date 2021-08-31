Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $3.11 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,364. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

