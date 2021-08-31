Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $914,383. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

