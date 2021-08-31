Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 748.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,739 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

