Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in August

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of FECCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.75.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

