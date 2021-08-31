FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Elizabeth Sandler Acquires 500 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $11,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Elizabeth Sandler purchased 500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.00.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.