FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

DEA stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after buying an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

