FY2024 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $185.65 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $185.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

