Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $54.97

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.97, but opened at $59.67. Galapagos shares last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 3,589 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Galapagos by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

