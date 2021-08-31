Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

GLTO stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Galecto has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Galecto by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.