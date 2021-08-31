GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 221.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAN were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in GAN by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAN by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $710.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. GAN Limited has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. GAN’s revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,240 shares of company stock valued at $127,219. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.