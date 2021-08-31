GCN Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $73,615.67 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. GCN Coin has a market cap of $73,615.67 and approximately $32.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

