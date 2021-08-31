Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBERY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. 2,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753. Geberit has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

