Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GENC opened at $11.66 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gencor Industries by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

