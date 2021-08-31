General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

