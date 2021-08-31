General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $49,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

