Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Genius Brands International worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

