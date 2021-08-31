Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $20,937,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

