Genuine Parts (GPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on October 1st

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.815 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.