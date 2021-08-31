Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 654,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 805,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 385.0 days.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.