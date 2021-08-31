Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

