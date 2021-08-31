Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.71

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.71 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 4581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.