Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBLI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 8,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

