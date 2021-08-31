Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

