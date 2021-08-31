Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

