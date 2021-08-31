Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $707,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.