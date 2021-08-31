GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GoldMining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSEMKT GLDG opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 58.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 34.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

