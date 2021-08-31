Good Works Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,848 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,211% compared to the average volume of 141 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GWAC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Good Works Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWAC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,939,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.