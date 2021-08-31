Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $289,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 109,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72.

