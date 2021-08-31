Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in August

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,669,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 29th total of 2,803,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 253.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWLIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Shares of GWLIF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 4,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

