Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 384,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 118,870 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

