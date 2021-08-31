GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the July 29th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 157,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,926. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $940.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.