GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 40.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENN opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

