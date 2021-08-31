GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after buying an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $53,529,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Ternium by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 41.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

