GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $864,000 Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 133,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Cohu by 9.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,153,000 after acquiring an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.