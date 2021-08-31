GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

