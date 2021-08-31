GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,055 shares of company stock valued at $12,350,905. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

