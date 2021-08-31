GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

