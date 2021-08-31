Guess?, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE GES opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60. Guess? has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Guess? by 24.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

