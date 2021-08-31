H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.