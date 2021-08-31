H Michael Krimbill Purchases 150,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,058,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,321,905 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.